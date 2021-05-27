The acting Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, has said the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad created a vacuum in the capacity of the Force4 to tackle insecurity.

Baba stated this on Thursday at the weekly briefing put together by the Presidential Media Team in Aso Rock.

He said the disbandment of the SARS led to difficulty in tackling insecurity in the country from a position of strength.

He said the EndSARS protest also dampened the morale of the officers of the force.

On the recruitment plan involving 10,000 new police personnel into the force, Baba said the process has reached nearly 70 per cent completion.

He said it would follow the Federal Character principle.