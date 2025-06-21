How Dickson Tarkighir mirrors Pinocchio on TV in a desperate attempt to discredit Gov. Alia, by Tersoo Kula

Our attention has been drawn to the unfortunate and highly misleading remarks made by Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, during his appearance on Channels Television earlier today, where he twisted facts about Governor Alia’s handling of security in the State.

We would have ordinarily ignored the outburst, considering it as one of those reckless political posturings, but given the sensitivity of the issues he raised, and particularly regarding the security and welfare of our people, it has become imperative to correct the dangerous falsehoods he peddled on national television.

First, Honourable Tarkighir falsely claimed that Governor Hyacinth Alia has refused to provide logistics to security agencies and personnel combating armed herdsmen across the state. This is outright untrue and deliberately misleading. Governor Alia’s administration, in less than two years, has distributed over 600 motorbikes and 100 Hilux trucks to various security formations across the state, a record unmatched in the history of Benue. Each of the 23 local government areas received at least two Hilux vehicles and 20 motorbikes, with additional support to the Nigeria Police in all divisions. This shows a clear commitment to empowering security operations, not the neglect Tarkighir alleged on Channels TV.

Again, Hon. Tarkighir misrepresented history by suggesting that the previous administration under Governor Samuel Ortom had curtailed the herders’ attacks more effectively. This claim is factually incorrect. Under Ortom’s watch and by his own admission, Benue State recorded the highest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in its history, with over four million people displaced from their ancestral homes. This figure deepens the failure of reactive rhetoric without strategic support for security architecture.

In contrast, despite fresh waves of terrorism, Alia’s pragmatic interventions and collaborations have seen that number drop to less than 1.5 million today.

Even with the resurgence of violence, the state has not returned to the alarming figures recorded during Ortom’s era.

It is therefore absurd and disappointing that Hon. Tarkighir is making a subtle call on Governor Alia to adopt the same security tactics deployed by the past administration, which unfortunately, escalated the IDP crisis in the state. And one wonders if Tarkighir is genuinely interested in the restoration of peace in the state or merely playing partisan politics with the lives of the people he was elected to represent.

Meanwhile, if there is any talk about the politicization of the security situation in Benue state or the aiding and abetting of enemies of the state, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir’s name cannot be overlooked. Not long ago, this same individual was spotted, almost at midnight, trailing hundreds of cattle through the heart of Makurdi town, an act that not only defaced the environment but also lent credence to the promoters of falsehood and rumours.

Also Read

These rumour-mongers took to various platforms, alleging that cattle were freely roaming across the entire town. At the time, the source of the cattle was unknown.

However, it was later discovered that the animals were being kept on a disputed piece of land, raising even more questions than answers about their origin and the intention behind their movement.

Again, it is unpardonable for a lawmaker of Tarkighir’s ranking to feign ignorance of constitutional powers. Tarkighir is quite aware that under Nigeria’s federal structure, state governors do not command federal security agencies, including the military. His attempt to portray the Governor as negligent for not directing federal troops betrays either a fundamental misunderstanding of the Nigerian constitution or a deliberate effort to mislead the public.

The Makurdi/Guma representative must be told that the Benue people deserve honest representation and constructive engagements, and not reckless propaganda or desperate politicization of security matters. Tarkighir should rise above political bitterness and join hands with the state government to find lasting solutions to insecurity, rather than exploit the suffering of his constituents for cheap political capital.

Governor Alia has not only demonstrated empathy and commitment but has backed it with action, sacrifice, and unprecedented logistics support. Let the truth be told, and let politics give way for patriotism.

Sir Tersoo Kula, mnipr, is Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State

Post Views: 1