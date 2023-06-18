How Delta Police curbed car snatching in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli

Following a series of reported cases of vehicles being removed from parking areas in Asaba, Warri, Ughelli and environs in Delta State, the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, directed Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to nip this trend in the bud and warned that if the trend continues, officers whose jurisdictions were affected would be severely sanctioned.

The spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed this development in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Edafe said: “In line with this directive, the DPO Ughelli Division closely supervised by the Area Commander Ughelli, as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Adebayo Ademola, on 15th of June, 2023, while acting on intelligence gathered, arrested the duo of Phillip Ekugbe and Onome Erikefe, both of Ekpan community Effurun who specialised in snatching vehicles from Warri and environs, take them to Ughelli where they disassemble and sell the vehicles in parts.

“Seventy-four vehicle tyres, 16 vehicle engines, eight gearboxes, 15 motor batteries, two motorcycle engines and seven suspected stolen vehicles have so far been recovered. The vehicles include one Toyota Corolla with reg. no. AJ 638 EFR, Toyota Carina with reg. no. WW 748 SL, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. DU 60 LSR, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. WWR 799 AE, Toyota Corolla with reg. no. KSF 758 DC and one unregistered Nissan car. Suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.”