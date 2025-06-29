How Dantata uplifted Nigeria’s economy, people – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has extolled the virtues of the late elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, saying that he uplifted not just the country’s economy but the Nigerian people through commerce and philanthropy.

The former governor of Anambra State stated this in his condolence message to the Dantata family on Sunday following his demise announced on Saturday.

Obi said: “I wish to most sincerely send my heartfelt condolences to the esteemed Dantata family on the passing of the revered patriarch and statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata at the graceful age of 94.

“Alhaji Dantata’s legacy stretches across generations, industries and communities.

“His humility, compassion and simplicity, even in vast wealth, are virtues worth emulating. He uplifted not just Nigeria’s economy but the Nigerian people through his wisdom in commerce and his philanthropy.

“As we mourn him today, I pray Allah (SWT) grants him Aljannatul Firdaus, and grants his family and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“I also pray that his legacy of selflessness, enterprise and humility continues to inspire Nigeria for generations to come.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dantata, a renowned business mogul and philanthropist, died in the early hours of Saturday.

He was one of the promoters of Kano State Foundation, an endowment fund that supported educational initiatives and provided grants to small-scale entrepreneurs in the state.

The late elder statesman was the head of a group of companies that managed his real estate and other business ventures.

