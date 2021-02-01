RelatedPosts No Content Available

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has given an insight into how credible leaders can emerge in Nigeria.

The former President said this in reaction to a question by a youth on “The Toyin Falola Interview” on Sunday.

The question, on the Zoom cum YouTube programme, was on indictment of several serving governors and senators by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the ultimate challenge of choosing leaders for the country.

Obasanjo, who used the United Kingdom and the United States of America as examples, said even in both countries, no leader considered to be great had come out of office receiving full praise.

He said: “I believe if we are able to deal with the issue as I said, then we go to the issue of how we select leaders.

“In other countries, take America, until very recently, when America is looking for leaders, they go to the League of Governors, whether serving or past, and Congress.

“About four years ago, they went out of it.

“They chose someone and realised they made a mistake and they have quickly corrected it.

“In the United Kingdom, they go to schools.

“Their politicians start at the local constituency.

“Then graduate to the parliament.

“As a back bencher.

“They then grow through the rank and rise.”

Obasanjo said from both scenarios, Nigerians can rub minds and “then we will find a solution”.