A Non-Governmental Organisation, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, has said a new research highlights that COVID-19 is leaving women in Nigeria even further behind.

The group launched the report at an online event on Wednesday.

The report, which is titled: “Now and the Future: Gender Equality, Peace and Security in a Covid-19 World, Nigeria,” demonstrates the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic, and responses to the pandemic, experienced by women and girls in Nigeria.

A new report, released today by Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) and Women for Women International – and funded by the UK Government and UN Women – finds that the impact of COVID-19 is leaving women in Nigeria even further.

The findings explains that the impact of COVID-19 is deeply gendered with regards to social protection issues, particularly for women and girls who are further marginalised because of poverty, sexual orientation and/or gender identity, living with disabilities, or as survivors of violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The research was based on in-depth consultation with women’s rights and civil society organisations across 10 states in Nigeria.

The emerging findings and recommendations shared in the report aim to enable the national and international community (governments, INGOs and multilateral agencies) to better understand the context-specific and global gender, peace and security impacts of COVID-19 and develop policy and programming responses that account for the impact of the pandemic.

The report was launched at an online event on the morning of Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 with over 150 attendees from across governments, civil society ad academia.

Bukola Onyishi – Country Director, Women for Women International Nigeria

Comfort Lamptey – Country Representative for Nigeria and ECOWAS, UN Women

H. E. Catriona Laing – British High Commissioner to Nigeria

H. E Knut Eiliv Lein – Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria

Funke Oladipo – Acting Director of the Women’s Development Department for the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi – Executive Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC)

Nkechi Ilochi-Omekedo – Manager, Women’s Rights Programme, ActionAid

Chitra Nagajaran – Conflict and human rights analyst, researcher and writer

Aisha Haliru – Executive Director, Haliru Memorial Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative

Hannah Bond – Director, Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS-UK)

The strong patriarchal system in which Nigeria operates has worsened the impact of COVID-19 on gender, peace, and security especially on women and girls as it affects their health, economic participation, and well-being, as findings in the report indicate that the participation of women in decision making processes especially during the lockdown was very minimal and this helped to facilitate the negative effect.

The Nigerian civic space, and feminist organisations, have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns, including restricted ability to operate and scarce resources – all while continuing to work to provide essential relief and life-saving services to women and girls and advocating for improved international, national, and local response.

This research report was predicated on the different thematic areas such as:

Peace and Security

Women and Girls Participation, Leadership and Decision Making Women and Girls’ Support Networks, Safety Nets and Community Participation

Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG)

Emergency Legislation

Livelihoods, Insecure Work and Women’s Economic Rights

Unpaid Care

Social Protection

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR)

Militarism

Technology

COVID-19 Equal Access to Healthcare.

