Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday inaugurated the state Community Policing Advisory Committee to herald the commencement of the initiative in the state, restating his commitment to making Kwara inhabitable for criminal elements.

He added however that the success of the initiative would depend on everyone offering their support for all efforts to combat crimes.

“I believe that community policing is an idea that is long due as our country tackles varying security challenges. It focuses more on using intelligence and constant interactions with the community folks to prevent crimes. However, what this means is that the success of this idea lies in everybody seeing security as our collective business,” AbdulRazaq said at the inauguration of the committee in Ilorin, the state capital.

Quoting authorities on the idea of community policing, the Governor said the central goal of it was for the law enforcement agencies to build relationships with communities with a view to creating partnerships and strategies to curb crimes and disorder.

“In February this year, our administration held a multi-stakeholder security dialogue on strengthening the existing security architecture in the state and exploring community initiatives. While recommendations from the dialogue have shaped our approach to security issues, this advisory committee will serve as another platform to engage local communities on matters of safety,” he said.

“Members of this committee are hereby assured of our cooperation and support to make the take off of community policing a huge success in Kwara State. Our security team will constantly engage with the Advisory Committee to strengthen cooperation with the Kwara communities to build mutual trust and create an environment that is hostile to crimes.”

The State Advisory Committee majorly comprises Head of the State Traditional Council (Chairman); the Commissioner of Police (Co-chairman); heads of the various security agencies in the states; heads of Police Community Relations Committee; representatives of each senatorial district; and a representative each of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Christian Association of Nigeria.

Kwara State Police Commissioner Kayode Egbetokun urged members of committee not to put their respective interests above the interest of the committee but provide solutions to criminal activities in the state.

“Let us all be committed to the goal of the committee which is to sit together and find solutions to crime problems in the state,” Egbetokun said, commending the Governor for his continuous support for the police and other security agencies in the state.

Yunana Babas, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 8, which comprises Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States, noted that the nation’s security challenges necessitated the inauguration of the advisory committee.

“The successful implementation of the committee largely depends on the cooperation of members of the committee. Members are therefore implored to put in their very best and work assiduously to the realisation of the objectives and desired benefits of the programme,” he said.

Babas said the inauguration would kick start the work of community policing in the state.