The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released new 2021 prophecies during a live service in his Lagos church.

In the prophecies, which, according to him, were revealed to him by God, he spoke about the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson; and outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Ayodele made it known that he foresees Johnson “shooting himself” on the European Union trade deal, and that there will be drought and unexpected flooding in the United Kingdom.

He said: “Boris Johnson will shoot himself on European Union trade deal.

“There will be drought and unexpected flooding in the UK.”

On Trump, he said the US President will mess himself up and face several litigations.

He said: Donald Trump will mess himself up towards the end of his term.

“He will face litigations.”

Also, he warned the UK, USA and France to be watchful because he foresees an attack against them.