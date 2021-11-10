How bandits killed over 11 people, injured many in Katsina — Lawmaker

The representative of Batsari Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Jabir Yusuf, has decried the persistent attacks by bandits in some communities in the state.

The lawmaker, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, spoke in a motion of urgent public importance.

He presented the motion before the House on Wednesday.

The lawmaker urged the House to call on the executive to review the existing security measures in the state.

Yusuf, during the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki, narrated how bandits in large numbers with sophisticated weapons on Tuesday night attacked Batsari town and killed over 11 persons, injured many and destroyed their properties.

He said: “This unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday around 7pm.

“The bandits came in large number, burnt down many vehicles and motorcycles.

“The most worrying part of the incident was that there was no network for the people of Batsari town to inform the security agencies about the attack while it was ongoing.

“Therefore, I am calling on the government to review its security measures, especially the removal of telecom services.

“This lack of network has worsened the situation.”