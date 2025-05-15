How Bala Mohammed threatened to slap me, insulted my father – Minister 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has recounted a heated encounter with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State during a visit by Vice President Kashim Shettima on April 19, 2025.

Tuggar disclosed that while the Vice President, the Governor, and himself were in a bus, Governor Mohammed allegedly insulted his late father and attempted to escalate the situation.

Speaking during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored on Thursday, the Minister narrated that he was engaged in a discussion with Vice President Shettima when Governor Mohammed, who had not been part of the conversation, suddenly intervened and began making disparaging remarks about his father.

“He insulted my father, who passed away over 20 years ago, and even threatened to slap me,” Tuggar said. “But I stood up, and he seemed intimidated by my height. How could he even think of raising his hands to do that?”

Tuggar further explained that the Deputy Governor, who was seated behind him in the bus, moved forward during the altercation. However, security personnel from Abuja, along with the Vice President’s presence, prevented the Deputy Governor from getting close to him.

According to Tuggar, rumors later circulated on social media suggesting that the Deputy Governor had slapped him, a claim he attributed to someone close to the Governor. He noted that the Bauchi State government later denied the incident.

When asked whether political rivalry, particularly his alleged ambition to run for the governorship of Bauchi State, was the root of the conflict, Tuggar dismissed the notion. He insisted that his stance was driven by a commitment to speak the truth rather than political aspirations.

The Minister also raised concerns about land management in Bauchi State. He accused the state government of allocating farmlands and grazing lands in rural areas, including his own community, to private companies under questionable circumstances.

“These companies come under the guise of seeking loans, claiming they want to farm and invest. But the reality is that farmers are losing their lands, and herders are losing their grazing areas. This is pushing some of them into desperate situations,” Tuggar alleged.

He questioned the benefits of such investments, stating, “If giving state lands to companies for investments is truly beneficial, then why haven’t we seen Bauchi State producing more grains or livestock than any other state? Instead, things are getting worse.”

