How Arase can eliminate corruption, indiscipline in PSC and Police – Nwanguma

Okechukwu Nwanguma is the Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), a non-profit, independent national human rights advocacy organisation. In this interview with JULIANA FRANCIS, he speaks on the need to curb electoral violence and other issues.

What’s your take on the performance of law enforcement agencies in the last elections?

If you look at the report of some of the election observation groups that monitored the conduct of law enforcement agencies during the elections, you will see different reports, and by the way, there is a standard to assess them if they develop what they call standard operational guidelines for law enforcement officers on election duty. If you use that, they were supposed to be polite, impartial, and responsive, among others. But what we found is that there were few cases where we saw people in a police uniform committing electoral violence, but it was not so widespread.

What was widespread was the fact that in many cases where electoral violence and misconduct happened, they stood by and did nothing. Some of them said they were not carrying arms but I don’t think that is a good excuse because the arrangement is that those at the polling units are not supposed to carry arms but if a situation occurs that is beyond their capabilities, they have patrol teams they could call in, but they simply watch thugs carry out those crimes, So, for me, I think the performance isn’t satisfactory.

Can you explain the importance and significance of the Peace Accord signed by all the political parties before the elections?

It was simply to get them to commit and get them to comply with the Electoral Act and play by the rules of the game. We find that in spite of signing the Peace accord about two or three times, they still behaved as if the accord never existed. It shows desperation.

The greatest problem we have in elections is politicians because it is desperation that drives them to do what they do.

I am sure you also know that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted corruptly in this election, and it was the politicians that got them corrupted in their desperation to win.

For every measure taken to overcome the challenges, they tried to devise new ways to counter them and come up with new strategies to tamper with the electoral processes and that was why I think that INEC and other stakeholders should continuously stay ahead of these politicians.

We talk about transparency at the polling unit but they find ways to circumvent it and tried to manipulate results. That was why in many cases, most of the results were not completed in time. I think basically, politicians are the ones constituting electoral obstacles in Nigeria.

Do you think election violence affects women’s participation in politics?

Women are the most affected because ordinarily for being women, they are already marginalised, especially when there is violence. Look at the woman that was injured during the election process. In conflict situations, women stand a chance of being raped simply because they are women. They are seen as weaker vessels; women bear the greatest brunt of every form of violence whether it is electoral violence or communal violence.

When some women start thinking about election violence, they might not want to go for elective positions, and they might not want to even vote.

Election violence closes the door for them and the political space shrinks for women. In terms of the process involved, how many women are independent enough to afford the huge amount political parties require, even when they said they reduced the money for forms for women?

There are other factors that make it difficult for women because they feel that it is a man’s world. A lot of deliberate steps need to be taken to encourage women.

This is part of the reason in many countries, governments introduced measures to enhance the chances of women known as affirmative action.

If you take a count of candidates that ran for elections in Nigeria and those that won elections into different assemblies, how many women won as governors, deputy governors, House of Representatives, or Senate?

There are lots of limitations for women and those limitations need to be removed both culturally and economically to enhance participation for women.

What do you think is the solution to election violence?

Election violence is caused by the desperation of politicians, who want to win at all costs, and they do that over and over because there are no consequences. If we increase the risk of involving in electoral malpractice by making it nearly 80 per cent that someone will incur consequences, election violence will reduce because people will be deterred.

But we have continued to witness electoral violence because there are no effective measures to check the desperation of politicians and make sure that those who go outside the Electoral Act pay for it.

Do you think political parties do not keep to the peace accord because they know there will not be consequences?

Yes, because one of the key issues in elections is the need to set up panels like Electoral Offences Tribunal that will try electoral offenders.

There has been a reluctance to set up that tribunal because the regular courts don’t have the capacity to deal with such issues.

Most of the judges will be focusing on the election tribunal, so there is even no special body and judges to deal with electoral offenses.

Electoral offenders go Scot-free because there is no accountability. I think it is key we punish those who are involved in electoral misconduct.

Should Nigeria look at starting special commission for electoral malpractices?

The panels that dealt comprehensively with electoral misconduct came up with reports and recommendations. Some of the reforms we see in INEC today are from the Justice Electoral Reform Committee. It was the late President Umaru Yar’Ydua, who set up that panel when he came to power and admitted that the process that brought him into power was deeply flawed. That was how he set up the Uwais Panel that investigated elections and came up with a report known as the Uwais Panel Report.

What we have is that even though election tribunals say that certain elections were marred by violence, they don’t go as far as recommending those responsible for prosecution. For me, we need a body like that, so that people cannot continue to violate the Electoral Act and get away with it.

What are some of the reports on election violence that shocked you?

We have cases of voters’ suppression in places like Lagos State, where some thugs were seen on videos threatening Igbo people not to vote if they are not voting for the All-Progressives Congress (APC). We also saw a woman who was injured. I think she was stabbed, she left to get herself treated and and still came back to cast her vote, which shocked people.

The election could not hold in some places due to thuggery. In places like Rivers State, youth corps members were assaulted, and brutalised. Ballot boxes were snatched, forceful thumb printing was observed and forcing of INEC to declare manipulated results. The violence was so widespread; voters’ oppression and intimidation, manipulation of results, among others.

These were quite outrageous; there was the case in Abia State, where they tried to inflate results and we had a Returning Officer who was determined not to allow it to happen. In other places, when the presidential election was been collated, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representatives told the INEC chairman to halt the process and look at the complaints coming from everywhere, but he went ahead and announced the results.

But during the governorship election, we saw how the Returning Officer had to stop the process to find out that there were errors and corrected them.

What do you think of the appointment of former IGP, Solomon Arase as the Chairman, PSC, and will this check the feud between PSC and the police?

Arase is one man who has made a lot of impact in the Nigerian Police. I have known Arase for close to 20 years now, right from when he was a principal staff officer; he was an officer to many Inspectors General of Police, and he had a lot of experience. He is also one man, who had taken time to develop himself intellectually.

It was when he was the principal staff officer that we could write a petition to the police, and he would reply to it. These days, they don’t even bother to reply to anyone. When he was the Inspector General of Police, he came up with a lot of new ideas but of course, once he left, subsequent IGPs did not give the needed support.

The PSC is a body that can help the police to tackle impunity for misconduct and improve the image of the police. PSC can receive complaints from people who are grieved, whose encounters with the police are negative, to report such encounters and get quick responses.

But this has not been happening except the officer in charge of that unit shows enough commitment. Solomon Arase has a lot of experience. He understands the quarrel between certain IGPs and certain PSC’s chairpersons.

I have no doubt that he is going to initiate steps, and he has stated that by being sworn in and calling the past IGs and current IG to a roundtable. I think the discussion focuses on how to encourage mutual understanding between the Police and the PSC.

He has already initiated that mode and I believe that with the kind of mindset that he has and his experience and his commitment to the PSC, I have no doubt that Arase will make a difference.

He has always made a difference everywhere; when he was IG and now, as PSC chairman. By the way, he is the only retired policeman the Civil Society Organisations have not kicked against.

Civil Society Organisation has always kicked against retired IGPs as PSC chairpersons. But when he was appointed, even though we didn’t shift from that position, we agreed that Arase is a different person. Already there are reforms that have been initiated, including the act of trying to redefine the place. We hope that he will helpe with those reforms. I have a lot of trust and expectations from Arase.

What’s your reaction to some police officers alleging their colleagues paid $10,000 to be promoted by PSC?

Well, I do know there is a lot of corruption going on in the place, but that was not Arase’s PSC. These things happened before Arase came on board and I also believe that Arase is going to eliminate all these behaviours.

I know that in the past, PSC had turned police promotion and even recruitment processes into business. They took bribes to promote police personnel.

This is creating a lot of bad blood and creating indiscipline and causing demoralisation among the personnel because you see that a lot of people who pay to get promotions are put ahead of their superiors or even their mates.

It is demoralizing when you watch your juniors promoted ahead of you, and you must salute your juniors or mates. These actions are promoting corruption in the police and indiscipline. These actions kill morale and I think it is something that I expect that with Arase on board, he will try to check.

By the way, for the mandate of the PSC, whether it is promotion, discipline, or recruitment, there are guidelines. But the PSC in the past has not followed these processes.

There is also what they call special promotion, but this doesn’t happen all the time. But then you see the PSC will come and say some police personnel needs special promotion, they’ll collect money even when it is not warranted.

These things are done out of corruption, and I hope Arase will address and eliminate all this so that it will restore discipline. People get promoted when they are due and should not be kept in the same rank for three years, while their junior officers are promoted ahead of them.

What kind of reforms do you want Arase to carry out as the chairman of the PSC?

He should look at the mandate of the PSC and readdress and strengthen it to carry out its mandate. The mandate of the PSC is to investigate complaints against the police, discipline, recruitment, and promotion.

What are the problems with this mandate? For example, we talk about paying bribes for promotions, and abuse of the idea of special promotion which should not come all the time.

There is a proposed bill to amend certain provisions of the Police Establishment Act; he should facilitate the consideration of the bill to ensure that those challenges are addressed.

We do hope that Arase will be the last police officer that will stop these because we need to have it in the law. The PSC is a civilian external act. It is not a unit of the Nigerian police, so already they have police representatives. Why bring in retired police officers to help the PSC? These retired officers still see themselves as police officers and not as people charged to ensure sanity and discipline.

We’ve seen a lot of arrests and dismissal of erring police officers caught on camera, what do you think this signifies for Nigeria and the Police?

I think we must be grateful to social media because in the past it was difficult to capture all these things, especially when we see a police officer brutalising a citizen.

Social media had helped to provide evidence that these things are happening. It is also good that the police are responding by imposing disciplinary actions on police officers caught on video misbehaving.

I think it should help to checkmate those misconduct and change public perception of the police.

It will help people to trust the police as an institution, encouraging or endorsing this misconduct. I hope that it continues, and you know when a government tries to muscle the media or shrink the civic space, it becomes worrisome because, without social media, we won’t have known about these human rights violations.

To increase public trust, the police are responding to misconduct by their men by punishing them. I think they need to also check the mental state of the officers involved in these atrocities. Some of them are not mentally stable, and these naturally take us back to questioning the recruitment process.

Even most of the people that are being recruited can’t write their names and don’t even know that their colleagues are being punished for misconduct.

The police need to communicate these things more effectively to their personnel through their daily briefings to know that things have changed because social media will catch you.

How do you rate the performance of the current IGP, Alkali Usman Baba?

With the existing environment within the Nigeria police, there isn’t much the IGP can do.

The truth is that even though the Police Act has provided tenure for the IGPs, we still find that the IGPs still operate as though they are answerable to the president.

They remain at the mercy of the president or certain influences of the executives. This is the point I was trying to make about political control. If the IGP continues to see himself and his office as subject and accountable to the president or other powers within the executive, they will not be able to work effectively.

Even when there is an annual policing plan, you’ll find out that they are not able to make any planning or visioning because they are thinking about how to secure their offices.

If you want to assess any IGP, it will not be fair if you don’t consider the circumstances that operate around him, because these IGPs don’t have operational autonomy.

I don’t expect Baba to do magic, but I think he has done well in trying to instill discipline. This has to do with minor offenses like police officers collecting bribes or harassing citizens on the street. But serious cases involving top police officers have not been addressed. Otherwise, why is the Nigeria Police Force not able to tell us the extent of those officers involved in the Anambra State Police Command’s allegation of torture, and organ harvesting?

When it comes to very serious crimes involving top officers, the IG is not able to do anything. But of course, he has been able to address low-level crimes. In that aspect, I think he has done well. He has also done well in improving the welfare of the police officers, especially the junior ones who had been threatening to go on strike.

Even the approval meant for them to increase their salaries, which has not happened. But again, I don’t think it is entirely to be blamed on the IG because the money has not been released to him. Unless there is evidence that the money has been released to him. But under him, the morale of officers has remained intact in terms of their welfare and promotions.