The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Saliu Moh. Lukman, has given his opinion on how the All Progressives Congress can achieve its dream of a new Nigeria.

The DG of the umbrella body of Governors elected on the platform of the APC spoke in an article on Sunday morning.

In the article, titled: “APC and struggle for New Nigeria,” Lukman reviewed the October 1 Independence Day broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari and the reaction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

In the article, which he said does not reflect the position of the APC and PGF, Lukman said for the party to dream of a new Nigeria, there are minimum requirements to meet.

He wrote: “For APC to achieve the goal of producing a new Nigeria, first thing first, it must be a party with a leadership that is united, disciplined, and respectful.

“The process of re-organising the structures of APC must make the party functionally active in facilitating negotiations among leaders at all levels and all agreements reached must be respected by all.

“It is the process of negotiation and implementing agreements reached, which should be respected by all that can produce a New Nigeria!”

The full article is produced elsewhere on this news website.