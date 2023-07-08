How and why, I became a Policeman, says Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi

828 828

The Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, has narrated how and why he decided to become a policeman.

Adejobi did the recount while responding to a Twitter user, Abdul rohim d@jsykrd, who had earnestly asked him, “Sir I will like you to make a tweet to educate us on how you got motivated to join the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and if you tried joining the Nigerian Army (NA) Air Force, NAF, NN before NPF. Hopefully, you will see this and reply.”

Following the request, Adejobi took to his Twitter handle and walked down memory lane, reminiscing on the role his father played, but stressing how his love and passion superseded every other thing.

His words: “I have been dreaming of joining the Police, or any uniformed job. Fortunately for me, when I finished my masters in UI, the Police Cadet form was out, and I picked it up in 2003. The screening lasted for almost two years.

“We were appointed and called to report at POLAC Kano on 1st February 2005. My father, who was a teacher before becoming a king, was in love with the Police. He encouraged us as well. We are many in my extended family and in my town the police, but like five in our nuclear family.

“Police is a good job. It’s that job that will give you the powers you need to stand for people, to defend people because you are always seen as an “angel” and “messiah” who is supposed to defend the oppressed, liberate the powerless, and speak for the voiceless.

“So, I pity that policeman who causes pain and agony to people. It’s not good. I love the police, and I link the love to the love God has for the police. Read Gen 2vs15 and beyond. So, encourage the good and responsible ones you know to join the Police. We love you all.”