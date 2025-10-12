How Amupitan can be successful as INEC chair –Cleric

Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu, the General Overseer, Charismatic Renewal Ministry (CRM), has highlighted what Prof. Joash Amupitan must do to be successful as the Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman.

Ilechukwu, who spoke on Sunday at the church service organised to pray for Nigeria and its leaders in Abuja, said Amupitan must ensure INEC is unbiased in election conduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu appointed Amupitan as INEC chairman and was unanimously approved by the National Council of State.

“Let him conduct election without glitches. Let him allow people to vote with clear conscience.

“Let him count the votes and announce it exactly as it is given.

“When he does this, he will be a great man. Nothing more!

“Do what you are appointed to do; be an unbiased umpire,” he said in an interview.

Earlier, the cleric and the convener of The Change We Need Nigeria Initiative, in his sermon titled: “Righteous Governance: The Template for Nigeria’s Greatness,” urged the leaders to do the right things to win the trust of the citizens.

Also Read:

According to him, the topic is predicated on the words of God that righteousness exalts a nation.

“Psalm 89:14 says righteousness and justice are the foundation of your throne. What the Bible is talking about here is the seat of authority of God.

“What is righteous governance? It refers to an approach to governance that is characterised by justice, fairness and integrity.

“It is governing in a way that is morally upright where leaders deliberately priorities the well-being and rights of all citizens, especially the vulnerable,” he said.

Ilechukwu said righteous governance can be promoted by ensuring rule of law, accountability, transparency, integrity and citizens participation in governance in the country.

“Righteous governance will build trust between the leaders and citizens, it will promote social stability, foster economic growth and development and encourage human flourishing.

“That is why I am inviting you to join forces together to promote righteous governance in our homes, schools, churches, public space and country at large,” he said.

Dr Robert Agbahia, Chairman, Organising Committee of TCWNNI, said the programme was a vision to use the platform to talk to the leaders and the people.

According to him, issues we discuss every year have become a prophetic inspiration to the political class.

NAN reports that the programme, which started 14 years ago, was marked with songs, praises and prayers for the leaders, the citizens and the nation.