How American man scammed 15 Nigerian women + Trailer

Media entrepreneur and storyteller, Chude Jideonwo, has released another true crime special: “The TikTok Scammer,” a gripping true crime special that unpacks the emotional and financial trauma behind romance scams carried out through TikTok.

At the centre of the story is Jasmine Okafor, daughter of late Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu, whose marriage to a man she met on TikTok ended in just nine months.

Okafor went viral in November 2022 after publicly ending her marriage, citing deception and betrayal.

“My husband has three grown-up children, and six grandchildren,” she revealed in an emotional statement, adding that he had hidden his past marriages and family history from her.

In the shocking true crime special: “The TikTok Scammer,” Okafor shares previously untold details of the relationship, including how she saved over $13,000 with the man, even borrowing money from her mother to buy the clothes he wore on their wedding day.

At one point, she asked him to buy her a phone, cosmetic products, and other essentials, using part of the money she had entrusted to him.

He returned with only a necklace that tarnished after a few weeks and a suitcase full of candies and chocolate.

None of the things she actually requested were ever bought.

Her testimony paints a vivid picture of how easily scammers use love, trust, and social media to manipulate and defraud victims — not just emotionally, but with everyday decisions that leave lasting damage.

The special also features firsthand accounts from other women across Nigeria who were targeted by the same man.

Through these stories, the special exposes, a disturbing pattern of emotional fraud hiding behind curated online personas.

The true crime special is now streaming exclusively at watch.withchude.com and across the WithChude platform.

Watch Excerpt : https://www.withchude.com/watch/135fab54-4271-401f-8cdf-97477c719cb3

WithChude.com is a subscription podcast and video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service hosting films, series, podcasts, documentaries, interviews, events and blogs from Africa – that strengthen the mind, the heart, and the spirit.

It has emerged as the only independent media platform in the region depending primarily on paid subscribers. Africa’s streaming platform, inspired by a singular voice.

The flagship interview show from which the platform sprung is always going viral for speaking to Africa’s biggest celebrities in conversations that strengthen mental, emotional and spiritual health.

It is widely syndicated across terrestrial television and social media platforms, reaching an average of eight million people weekly – positioning it as the most watched and most syndicated weekly talk show (digital + traditional) in the region.

