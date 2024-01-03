How Alao Akala paid me N99m for his governorship campaign — Taye Currency

A famous Fuji musician based in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, Taye Adebisi, popularly known as Taye Currency, has narrated how the late former governor of the state, Christopher Alao-Akala, liberated him financially after paying him N99 million for his governorship campaign in 2011.

Taye Currency said this at the annual Oshodi Day while performing as one of the guest artistes on December 27, 2023.

Recall that on many occasions, Akala has been appraised and condemned for his philanthropic lifestyle.

Dr Kola Balogun, his campaign Director-General when he re-contested the governorship election in 2015 as the standard bearer of the Labour Party, said Akala was called ATM by people because he was a natural philanthropist, adding, “His style of governance made sure there was money in the pockets of his people.

Meanwhile, Taye Currency recounted that he had challenged Akala, who was then governor in his Ogbomoso home, about how funds meant for him were delayed by those expected to pay them for the campaign rallies done on his behalf.

Taye Currency added that the boldness was something he developed when he previously challenged the late Lamidi Adedibu of not being paid royalties as one of the popular campaign mobilisers of the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party and how the late politician visited his home, apologising that things would take shape after his outburst.

He said, “I want to share a story of how my life was turned around for good and how I became what I am today. In 2010, I was invited, along with many others, to join the campaign trail for the late Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala. The show promoter in charge of paying me for singing during the campaign wouldn’t pay me on time. He would often delay my payment, sometimes by up to three days.

“One fortunate day, I was in the late Governor’s residence when he stepped out. I started screaming and shouting that I hadn’t been paid for my show at the campaign and that I wouldn’t be returning to perform on stage anymore.

“Akala asked me to approach him and demanded an explanation for my outburst. I told him I was owed N500,000 and had not been paid yet.

“He was surprised and then called on his First Lady, Mrs. Kemi Alao Akala, instructing her to be in charge of paying me whenever I performed on stage for the rest of the campaign.

“Akala then instructed that N99 million be paid to me straight away for campaigns in the 33 Local Government Areas of the state. That was how I made it.

“Just like that, I was shocked. After I settled everyone, I still had N60 million left,” he stressed.

Taye Currency was appointed the Culture Ambassador in the first term of Governor Seyi Makinde because of the active role he played during the governor’s campaign.

His son, Yusuf Adebisi, also won a seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly representing Ibadan South-West Constituency 1, earning him (Taye Currency) the notable tag of “Baba Honourable”.