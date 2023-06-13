How Akpabio defeated Yari to emerge Senate president

Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged the 10th President of the Senate after defeating Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

The representative of Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District emerged as the leader of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Before the voting on the floor of the Senate Chamber in the early hours of the day, a former Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, had nominated and read the biography of Akpabio.

The nomination was seconded y Senator Olamilekan Solomon Yayi from Ogun State.

So also did Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa State nominate Yari for the position of Senate president.

Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, secured 63 votes from the available 109 to emerge the winner of the contest.

Yari secured 46 votes.

