How Akpabio and Wike are shaping Tinubu’s 2027 path to victory in South-South zone, By Sufuyan Ojeifo

In the grand chessboard of Nigerian politics, the South-South zone has emerged as a theatre of intrigue, ambition, and transformation. Long held as the stronghold of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), this six-state belt comprising Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, and Cross River, has been defined by its oil wealth, complex ethnic calculus, and history of federal marginalisation.

Yet, the tide is shifting. With 2027 approaching, a new alliance is redrawing the region’s political geography. At the helm are two battle-tested tacticians: Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Their synergy is no accident. Forged from years of shared pragmatism and mutual respect, sharpened by political combat and cemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic confidence in both men, the Akpabio-Wike axis is now Tinubu’s ace in a region that was once sceptical of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With each passing month, their influence deepens, their networks expand, and the South-South’s loyalty to Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda grows more visible.

■ Governor-kingpins turned federal titans

Akpabio’s rise to national prominence began in Akwa Ibom, where he governed from 2007 to 2015. His “Uncommon Transformation” agenda produced visible infrastructure, modernised education, and redefined the capital, Uyo. But it was not just the roads and buildings that endured. He cultivated a political machine anchored in loyalty, patronage, and performance. Even after switching to the APC in 2018, Akpabio remained a force. Today, as Senate President, he sits at the apex of legislative influence, blending state-level charisma with national clout.

Wike’s trajectory mirrored Akpabio’s in intensity, if not in tone. As Rivers governor from 2015 to 2023, he governed with a bulldozer’s energy and a rather colourful tongue, to coin a stylistic phrase. Flyovers, bridges, and public schools dotted the Port Harcourt skyline on his watch. But beyond infrastructure, Wike built a fearsome political machine. His infamous quip “As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us” became a rallying cry, both combative and celebratory. Now ensconced in Abuja as FCT Minister, he wields federal power with the same swagger he honed in Rivers.

■ The Alliance: Born of fire, forged by realpolitik

Akpabio and Wike were not always allies. Their political paths criss-crossed with sparks. In 2021, they clashed publicly over Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) funds, a spat that underlined their mutual wariness. But both men are students of power. They understand the difference between friendship and alignment, between temporary quarrels and long-term stakes.

It was Tinubu’s deft orchestration during and after the 2023 elections that brought them fully into alignment. Akpabio, having weathered internal resistance, clinched the Senate Presidency with Tinubu’s blessing. Wike, fresh from his bruising battles within the PDP, accepted the FCT Ministry role, a position of unusual visibility and executive reach. Both moves were calculated. Both men were handed levers of federal influence and a mandate to reengineer the South-South.

■ Structures of influence, engines of mobilisation

In Akwa Ibom, Akpabio’s dominance remains palpable. Though no longer governor, his imprimatur still shapes political outcomes. But he has not limited himself to his home base. With Tinubu’s support, he has expanded into Edo, backing Monday Okpebholo as APC’s governorship standard bearer. It is a bold move. Edo is known for its political volatility and resistance to outside influence. But Akpabio’s intervention, far from being resented, has introduced coherence to APC’s strategy in the state.

Wike, meanwhile, remains the undisputed strongman of Rivers. His grip is institutional, emotional, and electoral. But he, too, is thinking beyond his borders. In Cross River, where APC already governs, Wike’s overtures to political elites have been welcomed. In Bayelsa, his growing presence is unmistakable. The recent federal projects and policy footprints traceable to his influence are not mere happenstance. They are tactical incursions.

Delta presents a more nuanced picture. Historically, a PDP territory, the state is now wobbling under the weight of internal realignments. Former governor James Ibori, long seen as a political heavyweight, is now shepherding loyalists towards Tinubu. Governor Sherrif Oborevwori and former governor Okowa, both once staunch PDP figures, are said to be warming up to APC structures. While Akpabio’s footprint in Delta is light, the broader Tinubu machinery, with Ibori’s navigation, is making the state increasingly receptive to the APC.

■ Performance meets patronage: Strategic federal roles

Wike has turned the FCT Ministry into a political theatre. Whatever one may feel about Wike’s personality, what one cannot deny is his passion to get tangible things done. As such, Abuja’s infrastructure is getting a facelift. But so too is Tinubu’s federal brand.

Roads, public buildings, and new policies bear Wike’s activist signature. In town hall meetings, on social media, and within elite circles, the message is the same: performance is the new propaganda. By centralising federal attention on Abuja, Wike is showing what APC governance looks like when driven by energy and urgency.

Akpabio, on his part, has used the Senate Presidency not merely for legislative function but for grassroots outreach. His N2 billion constituency intervention included minibuses, scholarships, grants, and institutional support across the South-South. His ability to push tertiary education bills and galvanise federal attention for South-South issues has earned him fresh respect. His statement that there would be “no opposition in 2027” may have raised eyebrows, but it also signalled intent: Tinubu’s path to re-election runs through consolidated zones, not contested ones.

■ Shifting political pulse: Communities react

Across the South-South, the Akpabio-Wike effect is being felt. In Akwa Ibom, even a PDP-elected governor like Umo Eno has decamped to the APC and endorsed Tinubu, citing national unity and pragmatism. In Delta, the underground acceptance of APC structures by traditional PDP actors signals an ideological drift. In Edo, the momentum behind Monday Okpebholo is energising new voters. Across the region, community-level feedback is turning from suspicion to curiosity, and from curiosity to cautious embrace.

The message is simple: Tinubu is present, his proxies are performing, and the South-South is watching.

■ Cracks in the alliance?

But even the most masterful alliance is not immune to stress. Wike’s style, brash and unapologetic, occasionally alienates more conservative voices. His battles with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara have drawn criticism, even from within the APC. Akpabio’s centralised approach to legislative control sometimes unsettles other regional stakeholders. And within the APC itself, murmurs of discomfort abound. Some loyalists are already voicing concerns about decampees “eating the food they didn’t cook.”

Tinubu’s balancing act is delicate. He must retain the loyalty of his South-South chess masters while keeping the party’s internal cohesion intact. He must deliver real dividends to validate the political realignments or risk disillusionment. The alliance is built on power, yes, but it must now translate into prosperity.

■ A Masterstroke or a mirage?

For now, the Akpabio-Wike synergy is Tinubu’s most potent weapon in the South-South. It is a political gambit that combines pedigree, performance, and proximity to the grassroots. It is a blend of old-school mobilisation and modern political calculation.

But it is also a structure that must be nurtured. Regional expectations are high. The hunger for representation is matched only by the thirst for results. Tinubu’s challenge is to make this alliance not just an electoral machine but a development vanguard.

The South-South is watching. In the chess game of Nigerian politics, Akpabio and Wike have made their opening gambits. The endgame may well determine not just Tinubu’s re-election but the lasting legacy of a region long poised for its moment at the centre.

For now, the pieces are in motion. The king has placed his confidence in two grandmasters. The board is set. And 2027 is the checkmate they seek. How will the game end? Only time, as always, will tell.

