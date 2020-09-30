The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has once again revealed God’s mind about the Ondo State gubernatorial election, which will come up on October 10, 2020.

The election has three major contenders.

These are the All Progressives Congress, with the incumbent, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), as the candidate; Peoples Democratic Party, with Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as candidate; and the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who is flying the flag of Zenith Labour Party.

In an interview session, Primate Ayodele made it known that the spirit of God says the victory of the election is between Akeredolu and Ajayi, who decamped from the APC to the PDP and then ZLP.

Speaking on the candidature of Jegede, Ayodele advised that he shouldn’t waste his money because he doesn’t stand a good chance in the election.

He revealed: “Agboola Ajayi will push more than Eyitayo Jegede in the coming election.

“Jedege has not taken the right steps.

“If Agboola Ajayi does the needful, he stands a chance against Rotimi Akeredolu in the election.

“The election victory is between Rotimi Akeredolu and Agboola Ajayi.

“Agboola Ajayi is yet to see where he is lacking and Rotimi Akeredolu will use technicality and manipulation to defeat the other candidates, if they are not careful.

“As I have said earlier, Rotimi Akeredolu will not get the people’s mandate and he will not win except he uses manipulation, money, power of incumbency, security and technicality.

“The other candidates don’t have these system and they are not working against it yet.

“They are still making noise.

“If Agboola Ajayi can work seriously against these things, he still stands a chance.”

Recall that Primate Ayodele had earlier in a prophecy said Akeredolu will not win the election except through power of incumbency, money, security, manipulation, technicality, and coalition.

He said: “Rotimi Akeredolu will not win Ondo election except through manipulations and technicality.

“He must not underrate anybody.

“The candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, and ZLP, Agboola Ajayi, are out to beat him.

“He needs to be careful because he will be betrayed.

“There are moles in his camp.

“The people of Ondo State have rejected Akeredolu.

“No matter the crowd he has now, they won’t give him victory except he manipulates.

“He should wake up, strategise and right his wrongs, if he wants to win, or else he will lose gallantly except through manipulations.”

Furthermore, while speaking on Edo State, he made it known that the APC and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, shouldn’t bother to drag Governor Godwin Obaseki to court because they will lose the case.

While reacting to the insecurity in the country, which saw the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, attacked by Boko Haram twice in a week, Primate Ayodele made it known that he has given warnings in his annual book of prophecy, which was released few months ago.

He prayed that God sees Nigeria through as regards security, but stated that the only solution is for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service Chiefs.

It is worthy of note that Primate Ayodele has made several prophecies that looks unbelievable but came to pass.

Primate Ayodele was the only prophet that prophesied the fallout between the National Chairman of AP|C, Adams Oshiomhole, and Obaseki, removal of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman, attack on Zulum, victory of Obaseki, coming of COVID-19 into the world and deaths recorded as a result of COVID-19 among others.