How Abacha deceived prominent Nigerians to get to power – Babangida

A former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, has said that Sani Abacha, former military ruler, deceived prominent Nigerians to get to power.

Recall that after Babangida annulled the 1993 election, a national protest ensued, which forced him to step aside and hand over power to Ernest Shonekan on August 27, 1993, as the head of an interim national government.

Weeks later, Abacha took over power after staging a coup.

In 2021, Babangida said he annulled the election because a bloody coup would have occurred if he did not.

In a recent interview with DailyTrust TV, Babaginda said Abacha deceived Nigerians by promising to return the country to civilian rule after deposing Shonekan.

He said,

“Abacha’s government was very smart.

“They knew who were the most vociferous discussants about the election, about the coup, about June 12 and so on.

“They started talking to them and sold a dummy to them and encouraged them to get rid of the interim government

“When we get rid of the interim government, we will bring you back to come and take over your democracy so that a civilian government would be installed.

“They sold that dummy to the public and to some prominent persons within the society, and when Abacha stepped in, there were drumming and sighs; Good thing! Next thing is going to be a democratically-elected government.

“I knew, we knew, that it wouldn’t be because the argument was: ‘Why should I risk my life only to come and hand over power to you?’ That was what happened.

“I knew it would not come as a surprise because even though I was outside – outside the service – I knew what was going on.”