Facts have emerged on how a 20-year-old male, Uduak Frank Akpan, lured via Twitter, raped, killed and buried in a shallow grave in his father’s compound a female job applicant, Iniobong Umoren.

The sordid event took place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, after the applicant revealed her desperation for a job via Twitter.

Umoren had tweeted: “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking critically and most importantly vast learner. CV available on request.”

After she was reported missing, the police went into action.

On Sunday, the spokesman of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Odiko Macdon, revealed the arrest of Akpan in a statement.

Macdon said: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Uduak Frank Akpan, 20, for kidnapping, raping and murdering one Miss Iniobong Umoren.

“On April 30, 2021, the command received a report on the disappearance of the victim. Following available leads, men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command, led by CSP Inengiye Igosi, consolidated on the initial progress made by the DPO, Uruan, SP Samuel Ezeugo, and arrested the perpetrator, who confessed to have lured his victim to his house on the pretext of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her, which led to her death.

“To cover his track, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound. The deceased has been exhumed and deposited at UUTH (University of Uyo Teaching Hospital) for autopsy. The suspect confessed to have told his local government chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar and was never at anytime handed over to the police by anyone.

“The suspect is a confessed serial rapist, who has owned up to raping other victims. He will be charged at the conclusion of investigation. The Commissioner of Police, Amienghene Andrew, has called on youths and jobseekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.”

Umoren’s friend, Uduak Umoh, in a terse post on Sunday confirmed the development saying: “They raped and killed my friend.”

Umoren was last seen on April 29 before she went to honour the appointment with someone who promised her a job through a Twitter chat after her post saying she was in need of a job.

She was said to be screaming for help on the phone when one of her friends contacted her the day she went missing.

“She sent me a 1sec audio record on WhatsApp and I had to call her back to know if she wanted to say something to me but immediately, I called her I heard her screaming,” Umoh tweeted.

Mourning Umoren’s demise, Umoh shared images of both of them.

In the images, they both appear to be recent graduates.

In another terse post, she said: “Guy we planned to serve in the same state. Don’t do this @HinyHumoren.

“They killed my friend and they buried my friend.”