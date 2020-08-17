The Commissioner, Oyo State Police Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has offered details of how suspected serial killer, 19-year-old Sunday Shodipo, escaped form police custody.

The CP gave the explanation when he spoke with newsmen on Monday.

Enwonwu said Shodipo escaped from police custody at Mokola Police Division, Ibadan on August 11, 2020 around 7pm.

He said an Inspector of Police, who was not on duty, collected the keys to the cell and opened it to take the suspect to have his bath,

He said from there, Shodipo ran away.

He said efforts had commenced to re-arrest him by all stakeholders who are law abiding police personnel, community leaders, youth vigilantes and hunters among others.

He said the Inspector of Police had been defaulted, detained and presently facing orderly room trial, which would be concluded by the end of Monday (today).

Enwonwu said: “In addition, whoever must have been involved in this sordid misconduct would not be spared.

“The measures we have taken to deal with criminals in the state has been to strategise crime control mechanisms of proactive policing, which emphasises community policing partnership with all the stakeholders, other security agencies, military, vigilante, hunters, traditional rulers, etc.

“We collaborate, cooperate and it has been working positively.

“We also do visibility policing and patrols, raids of criminal hideouts on regular basis.

“It paid off in Okeho bank robbery, where we recovered five assault rifles and arrested five suspects so far.

“We have arrested several of them, including car snatchers, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminal elements.”