How 10 years in abusive relationship turned me into alcoholic – Ayo Adesanya

Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya has opened up about her harrowing experience in a toxic relationship that lasted for a decade, turning her into an alcoholic.

She told media personality Chude Jideonwo that though she was never married to the man, she stayed in the relationship out of fear.

Adesanya recalled enduring constant physical and emotional abuse which eventually led to depression. In an attempt to cope, she turned to alcohol, drinking excessively to numb the pain.

“I met somebody, but at the time, I was naive. I stayed in the relationship that long because, being an actress, I didn’t want people to blame me for the breakup. However, we were not married; we were just together for 10 years,” she said.

The actress described the cycle of abuse she faced – where she would be beaten, only to have her partner plead for forgiveness moments later – leaving her confused and emotionally drained.

“For 10 years, the beating and domestic abuse was there and it happened anyway. So I got depressed and went into alcohol,” she said.

Adesanya revealed that alcohol became her only escape from the pain.

“I would sneak out to get a bottle of Brandy and go to a corner to drink it because I wanted to be numb.

“I would drink a whole bottle, I was a drunk. I did not want to hear whatever he was saying; I didn’t want to feel the beating, so it became a thing,” she said.

The 55-year-old recounted how she would secretly visit pharmacies early in the morning just to buy alcohol and drink before facing another day in the abusive relationship.

The actress shared that she finally found the strength to leave after having a recurring dream three times.

“In the dream, I saw a car moving backwards, with people on the road telling me to leave it because it was my time for glory,” she said.

This vision convinced her that she needed to escape. With the help of her sister, she made her move one fateful night.

“One day, I told one of my sisters what I was going through and asked her to come and help me. That night, he went to the club, so it was a saving grace. At midnight, Lara came, I packed my personal belongings, and took my son, and that was how I left,” she said.

Adesanya admitted that she had attempted to leave the relationship three times before but always returned.

The actress was previously in a relationship with Nollywood actor Goriola Hassan, with whom she has a son.

