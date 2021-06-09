Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed the readiness of the state government to collaborate with the Family Homes Funds Limited on a housing programme that will address the gap in the housing sector in the state.

The governor stated this while hosting the MD/CEO Family Homes Funds Limited, Femi Adewole, and his team at the Courtesy Room of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the state is ready for such collaboration, adding that it will make a push to fix the housing needs of the state.

He said: “I believe we met the first time in late 2019 and we have been trying to push this forward but, somehow, we did not get the necessary traction. The OYSIPPA team met with your team in Abuja around last year.

“Quite frankly, I am always skeptical about Abuja programmes because it is far away. So, because of that gap, I believe most times, people in Abuja design programmes and policies without really looking at the local requirements.

“So, I thought this may just be one of them. But I kept going and encouraged our guys to keep the lines open, well until I went to Bauchi to flag off a project, two weeks ago. We drove from Bauchi to Katagum and I saw several of your projects along the line and the governor kept telling me that they were the works of Family Homes.”

Makinde maintained that with the transformation his government has been able to bring to bear on the state, especially the massive infrastructure development projects across different zones of the state, it has become important to look at programmes that can plug the holes in the housing sector of the state.

“What we have been able to do here is that, suddenly, the places we think could not be viable have become viable now. For example, the new Business District for us is around Moniya. From that point to Iseyin is now 30 to 40 minutes.

“Even, the GRA at Oyo, nobody would put his money there, but suddenly, Oyo may also be 25 minutes away from the centre of the facilities here in Ibadan and the same thing with Ogbomoso, because we are also going to construct the road from Iseyin to Ogbomoso.

“So, we think this is the best time to really make the final push, and here we have all the officials that can make this happen. I am also here. From my own position, whatever we need to do to take off as early as possible, I am ready to do that.

“Our people have also listened to you and they quite understand what is at stake. It is not a joke, because I have seen the houses. Even the ones in Ogun State. So, I believe we should not be left behind here,” he said.

Earlier, the MD/CEO of Family Homes Funds Limited, Mr. Adewole, said the programme was designed to address the housing needs of local people.

He explained that the organisation is looking forward to working with the Makinde administration, saying: “This is an affordable housing programme and it is designed to address the housing needs of local people.

He said: “We have significant programmes across some states in Nigeria. We are definitely looking at replicating those successes under your leadership in Oyo State.

“We look forward to working with your administration to deliver a fairly significant housing programme for the people of Oyo State and for the legacy of your vision and for this state.

“I assure you personally that I am taking personal interest in the Oyo State programme and we will work with you to achieve success.”