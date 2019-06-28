The Lagos State Government on Friday reassured residents of its commitment to the provision of easy access to high quality and affordable houses to bridge the housing deficit in the state.

The Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola, made this known while conducting a site inspection of Lagos HOMS Igando Gardens in the Alimosho area of Lagos.

He said: “The government of Lagos state is determined to continue to pursue vigorously a housing policy that makes decent homes available to all residents, irrespective of their socioeconomic status.’’

Akewusola said that the Igando Housing scheme which had 492 home units in 41 blocks of various categories of three, two and one-bedroom flats will soon be handed over to allotees.

According to him, the Igando Gardens which has been designed to take care of the home needs of Lagosians along the Lagos west corridor of the state will soon be handed over.

In a statement signed by Adeola Salako, Director, Public Affairs,

Ministry of Housing, said the Permanent Secretary assured prospective home owners that the houses were constructed in line with global specifications.

He said: “The houses and the attached facilities are certified to yield maximum benefits to the future owners.

“All the buildings and appurtenances are constructed under strict supervision, to ensure strict adherence to specifications, hence there is full assurance of quality.

“The defect liability period of the project has also lapsed, hence it is certified safe for habitation.’’

He reiterated government’s commitment tp making sure that gaps in the provision of high quality and affordable housing were filled through direct budgetary allocation and Public Private and Joint Venture partnerships.

He said: “The Lagos government is poised to ensure that the housing needs of the population are met in a manner that observed gaps are filled from time to time by utilizing all available options to reduce the problems of housing deficit in the state.’’

The inspection team included top management staff of the ministry, as well as project contractors and consultants.