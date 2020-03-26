Housewife, son, two others accused of beating 15-year-old to death

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday ordered that a 59-year-old housewife, Kehinde Akande, and her son, Samuel, be remanded in a correctional facility for alleged murder.

The police charged Akande; Samuel; Suleiman Lawal, 22; and Shehu Ibrahim, 38, with conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects, remanded them in Agodi Correctional Centre.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until June 1 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Amos Adewale, told the court that the suspects committed the offence with some others at large on March 12 at 5:30am at Sogoye area of Ibadan.

Adewale said they beat a 15-year-old boy to death.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 al of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.