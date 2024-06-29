Housewife sent to prison for kidnapping herself to extort ransom from husband

An Abeokuta, Ogun State Magistrates Court on Friday remanded a 32-year-old woman, Rahmat Abdulateef, for allegedly arranging kidnap for herself with the aim of extorting money from her husband.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken by the court, was arraigned on a one-count charge of self-kidnapping.

The Police counsel, Inspector Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20 at about 2:42pm at Elite Road in Abeokuta.

According to the counsel, the defendant arranged for herself to be kidnapped in order to extort money from her husband, Ogunbummi Abdulateef.

Opayemi said the offence committed contravened section 27 of the Prohibition of forcible occupation of landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping cultism and other anti-violence and related offence laws of Ogun, 2016.

Also Read:

The Magistrate, O.O. Odumosu, ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison for 60 days pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Odumosu, however, adjourned the case until September 19 for mention.