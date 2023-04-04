Housewife seeks exit from loveless marriage

A housewife, Hassana Adamu, has urged an Upper Area Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, to dissolve her 10-year-old marriage to her husband, Danjuma Ali, citing lack of love and interest.

Hassana, who resides in Kwali Area Council, Abuja, told the court that her marriage with Ali was blessed with three kids.

“I have lost interest in the marriage and no longer love my husband.

“My husband has abandoned me, he does not enter my room again and he is no longer interested in me. I want the court to dissolve the marriage because of lack of love and interest.”

Ali, in his response, however said that he still loved his wife.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, advised the couple to explore some means of settlement.

Abdulkarim asked the complainant if she was willing to accept back her husband if he did all she wanted, but she answered in the negative.

He adjourned the matter until May 2 for hearing.