Housewife seeks divorce over lack of care

A housewife, Maryam Hussaini, has approached an Upper Area Court, Kubwa, seeking to dissolve her marriage with Ahmed Abubakar for lack of care and feeding.

Hussaini accused Abubakar, whom she married according to Islamic law in 2014, of failing to take care of her and the general welfare of their three children.

The plaintiff urged the court to dissolve the marriage on the said grounds, adding that Abubakar had refused to appear in court.

“On the last adjourned date, June 22, Abubakar was present but the court did not sit and it was adjourned to today but he got angry and said he will not come again,” Hussaini said.

The judge, Yahaya Sheshi, adjourned the matter until July 18 to allow for the hearing notice to be served on Abubakar.