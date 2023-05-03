Housewife prays court to grant her custody of 10-year-old orphan

A housewife, Safiya Umar on Wednesday prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to grant her custody of a 10-year-old orphan whose father was her brother.

The complainant told the court that Hussaini Muhammad, her uncle, allegedly took the child to his maternal grandmother under the guise that the child would be shown to his relatives.

“I took care of this child since he was an infant when his mother died. The father gave him to me to take care of before he died.

“It’s been four months now since the grandmother took the boy to Maiduguri, Borno and we don’t know her home address,” she said.

She prayed the court to compel Muhammad to return the child to her.

On his part, the defendant told the court the boy’s grandmother wanted to meet the boy.

”I took the boy to her in company of the complainant’s younger brother, Saleh,” he said.

The judge, Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman, ordered that Saleh be joined as a defendant and be served.

He adjourned the matter until May 16.