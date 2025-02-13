Housewife drags hubby to court seeking confirmation of her position in marriage

A housewife, Naja’atu Sulaiman on Thursday dragged her husband, Tasi’u Umar before a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state to know her position in the marriage.

“We had a misunderstanding and I returned to my parents.

”He begged me to return to my matrimonial home but I refused. When I finally agreed to return, he denied knowing me and asked me to return to my parents.

”Right now I don’t know the position of our marriage, I want the court to help me ask him if he’s still interested in the marriage or not,” she said.

On his part, the defendant said he loves his wife and was still interested in the marriage.

”I sent her back to her parents because she refused to return to me when I needed her most,” he told the court.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, asked the complainant if she was ready to return to her matrimonial home but she said no.

He dismissed the case saying the complainant has gotten the answers she needed.

