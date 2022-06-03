Housewife docked over alleged malicious damage

A 40-year-old housewife, Toyin Iyanda, was Friday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for alleged malicious damage worth N3 million.

Iyanda is charged with conspiracy and malicious damage.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Foluke Adedosu told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 19, at Asawale village, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

She alleged that the defendant willfully damaged the plantation belonging to a businessman, Johnson Idowu.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, I. O Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N700, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until September 6 for hearing.