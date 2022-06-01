Housewife docked for allegedly stealing N80,000, cell phones

A 24-year-old housewife, Adijat Oluwatoyin, was on Wednesday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing N80,000 cash and two cell phones worth N228,000.

The police charged Oluwatoyin, whose address was not given, with conspiracy, burglary and theft.

The Prosecutor Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and another, at large, committed the offence on April 30, in Iwoye area.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant broke into a shop belonging to the complainant, Zakariya Ariyo, stole N80,000 cash and two mobile phones worth N228,000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390(9),412 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until June 16 for further hearing.