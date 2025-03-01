Housewife docked for alleged unlawful possession of human skull

A 44-year-old housewife, Kadijat Kazeem, was arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday over alleged unlawful possession of a human skull.

The police charged the housewife before the court with conspiracy, unlawful possession, and interfering with a corpse.

Police Corporal Helen Ojo told the court that Kazeem allegedly conspired with others, who are at large, to commit the offence.

Ojo said the defendant was alleged to have improperly and indecently interfered with a corpse when she exhumed the skull from the grave without lawful authority.

The police said that the skull was found when the police visited her house after her son was detained for stealing.

She said the boy’s mother was arrested , while his father fled the house.

The offence, the police said, was allegedly committed on February 10, 2025 at about 10:20am at Jenriyin area, Akobo, Ibadan.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Presiding Magistrate, M. M. Olagbenro, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olagbenro adjourned the matter until April 17, 2025 for hearing.

