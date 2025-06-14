Housewife arrested by police for alleged inhuman treatment of teenager

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a housewife, Fauziya Gidado, for allegedly meting inhuman treatment to a 14-year-old girl, Bashariya.

An Islamic human rights body, Muslim Rights Concern, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday by its Kano State Chapter.

MURIC said its advocacy for the arrest of Gidado had yielded a positive result as the Commissioner, Federal Capital Territory Police Command had ordered the arrest of Gidado.

According to the body, she would also be transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The commendation was made public via a statement released by Malam Hassan Sani Indabawa, the Chairman of Kano State Chapter of MURIC.

The statement said: “We, and all other well meaning Nigerians, hereby express our commendation and profound appreciation to the Nigerian Police, for the swift action taken by arresting Mrs Fauziya Gidado, at her Sokoto home in the evening of Friday 13th, June, 2025, the very same day we publicly made our demands.

“Mrs Fauziya was picked up in her Sokoto home on Friday evening by three police officers around 16:00hrs and arrived Abuja around 3:00hrs.

“It would be recalled that MURIC had on 7th June, 2025, through a Sokoto-based legal firm, Mansur & Mansur Attorneys, filed a formal complaint with Sokoto State Police Command against Fauziya for torturing, brutalising and dehumanising 14-year old Bashariya.

“The young Bashariya and her family had fled bandit attacks in Zamfara and found a temporary solace at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp around Gwiwa Eka area of Sokoto State.

“However, Fauziya lured the girl by hiring her as a house help, but instead, the young girl was allegedly subjected to various inhumane treatment including enslavement, subjugation, severe bodily harm, torture and brutalisation.

“This severe abuse of human rights, especially of a traumatised girl-child, prompted Kano State Chapter of MURIC to initiate moves including demanding the police to swiftly investigate and eventually prosecute Fauziya, requesting for stiffest punishment to serve as a deterrent.

“We must admit our utmost admiration at the speed by which the Nigerian Police treated the matter by swiftly arresting Fauziya and handing her over to FCID for the thorough investigation we have earlier demanded. We urge the Police to leave no stone unturned until this woman is appropriately dealt with. The fact that Mrs Fauziya has a history of similar abuses against domestic staff, made this case even more important and interesting.

“The Nigeria Police, under the leadership of Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Sokoto and Abuja Commissioners of Police, deserve a special salute for exhibiting a high standard of professionalism.

“Finally, we emphasize the importance of rehabilitating Bashariya, including adequate compensation and providing her with adequate care and access to quality education to rebuild her life.”

