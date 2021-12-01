Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Entertainment

HouseOfAjebo, official BRODA SHAGGI, APATATV+ lead as top Nigerian content creators on YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten Lists

By No Comments4 Mins Read

YouTube on Wednesday released its YouTube 2021 Top Ten lists, celebrating 2021’s biggest moments on the platform in Nigeria.

The country’s top 10 Nigerian creators on YouTube this year reflects the growing popularity of original content produced by Nigerian creators on the platform with HouseOfAjeboofficial BRODA SHAGGIAPATATV+BAKORI TVLightweight Entertainment and MR MACARONI all dominating this category.

This year’s creators’ list consists of channels that share hilarious skits and movies. HouseOfAjebo, the channel that topped the list, shares funny cartoon skits and is managed by popular stand up comedian, Erem Emeka Nehemiah, also known as Ajebo. Samuel Animashaun Perry, a Nigerian comedian, actor, songwriter and musician who also owns the channel official BRODA SHAGGI is another top creator on YouTube in Nigeria this year.

Below is the full list of the top 10 creators in Nigeria in 2021.

Top 10 Creators in Nigeria

Channel

HouseOfAjebo

official BRODA SHAGGI

APATATV+

BAKORI TV

Lightweight Entertainment

MR MACARONI

TAAOOMA’S CABIN

Saira Movies

Yorubaplus

BrainJotter Comedian

Chiké and Simi’s ‘Running to you’, Teni’s ‘For You’ featuring Davido, and WizKid’s Essence featuring Tems are the top three trending music videos this year, leading the list of most viewed music videos by Nigerians in 2021 on YouTube.

Below is the full list of the top 10 music videos in Nigeria for 2021..

Top 10 Music Videos in Nigeria

Channel

Chiké & Simi – Running (To You)

TENI – FOR YOU ft. Davido

WizKid – Essence ft. Tems

WizKid – Ginger ft. Burna Boy

Davido – The Best ft. Mayorkun

Davido – La La ft. Ckay

Ruger – Bounce

Nathaniel Bassey – Hallelujah Challenge Praise Medley

CHIDINMA – Jehovah Overdo

Omah Lay – Understand

The selection of the top trending videos on YouTube for 2021 are based on a range of factors, beyond just viewership. For example, YouTube also considers engagement while also looking at signals like shares and likes. YouTube’s 2021 Top Ten lists bring together the biggest videos in Nigeria from creators, personalities and mainstream media with a presence on YouTube.

Topping the list of top trending videos in Nigeria is President Kuti, a movie starring Ibrahim Yekini, Bimpe Oyebade and Odunlade Adekola on Yorubaplus. The comedy skit video, Tetracycline and Septrin from HouseOfAjebo ranked second in the country. Yoruba movies, ‘ABEBI’, starring Odunlade Adekola,  and ‘Ete’, starring Bolanle Ninalowo were also among the trending videos that got Nigerians clicking “play”.

Below is a round-up of all the top 10 trending videos of 2021 on YouTube in Nigeria.

Top 10 Trending Videos in Nigeria

Video Title

Channel

President Kuti – movie starring Ibrahim Yekini|Bimpe Oyebade|Odunlade Adekola

Yorubaplus

Tetracycline and Septrin

HouseOfAjebo

ABEBI – movie staring Odunlade Adekola| Bimbo Oshin| Fisayo Amodemaja|Funke Etti| Tunde Ola

LibraTv

Ete – movie Starring Bolanle Ninalowo, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo

YORUBAPLAY

BEFORE YOU BURY ME FULL MOVIE 9&10 (BURY ME)

MagicNollyTV

NENGI BREAD SELLER | BRODA SHAGGI | POCO LEE

official BRODA SHAGGI

SELINA TESTED – (EPISODE 18 WAR IS COMING)

Lightweight Entertainment

She Never Knew I Am Only Pretending To Be Poor Company Driver Just 2Knw If She Truly Love Me – Nigerian

TOP LOVE TV

BURY ME SEASON 1 (NEW HIT MOVIE) – ZUBBY MICHEAL|2021 

Firstnollytv

This Deeper Life Wedding Is A Must Watch! Modesty and Glamour! Sarah & Paul 2020����

Thrive With Rejoice

In addition,  YouTube Nigeria has also released the top 10 Breakout Creators list and the top 10 Shorts Creator list topped by HouseOfAjebo and SwagBoyQ respectively.  Below is the full list of the 2021 Top Ten Breakout Creators and 2021 Top Ten Shorts Creators in Nigeria.

Top 10 Breakout Creators in Nigeria

2021

Top 10 Shorts Creators in Nigeria

2021

HouseOfAjebo

SwagBoyQ

BrainJotter Comedian

Rosey Lucci

Oga Sabinus

Daniel LaBelle

Zicsaloma

Daniel LaBelle

De General

2Slim Musiktv

NEPA BOYS

Nas Daily

KieKieTV

SeanDoesMagic

Ling and Lamb

sunkkeysnoop

Isbae U

Julius Dein

LordLamba

Jeremy Lynch

For more information, visit our Google Africa Blog: google-africa.blogspot.com. You can also follow Google’s Africa team on Twitter: twitter.com/googleafrica

Share.

Related Posts