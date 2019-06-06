An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday granted N500,000 bail to a 30-year-old housekeeper, Chinenye Udemba, charged with breaking into a house and stealing a bag containing N1.2 million.

The Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, ruled that the defendant should provide two sureties as part of her bail conditions.

Sule-Amzat said the sureties should be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the housekeeper committed the offences on April 1 at 10am at 7, Owoyeye Street, Ijegun Egba, Satellite Town, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant broke into the residence of one Bello Owoyombo and stole a bag containing N1.2 million and vital documents.

Emuerhi said: “She broke into the home using blades, pliers and other dangerous weapons.

“She stole an Ecolac bag valued at N3,500, which contained the N1.2 million and the vital documents.”

Emuerhi said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 307 (b) and (c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 provides for a three-year jail term for stealing.

The case was adjourned until July 22 for mention.