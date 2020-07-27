An Ikeja, Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a housekeeper be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing his employer of $14,000 (over N5 million) at gunpoint, pending legal advice.

The police charged Richard Ankwe, 22, a security guard, and Frank Obi, 24, an unemployed who lives at 7, Elenla Street, Sango Otta, Ogun State, with conspiracy, robbery and unlawful possession of gun.

Chief Magistrate Yetunde Aje-Afunwa, who did not take the pleas of Ankwe and Obi, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case until August 10.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, told the court that Ankwe and Obi committed the offence on March 22, 2020 at 1, Austine Agbonlahor Close, Magodo, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that Ankwe conspired with Obi and robbed Eghosa Agbonlahor of his mobile phone and money in his bedroom.

He said Ankwe, who was the complainant’s housekeeper, brought his friend to the house and robbed his employer at gun.

“They made away with his Samsung S10 Android mobile phone valued at N120,000 and $14,000,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297, 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.