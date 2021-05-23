The House of Representatives has postponed a security summit planned for this week in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.

The postponement was conveyed in a statement by the clerk of the house, Chinedu Francis Akubueze.

The statement read, “This is to inform the general public that the House of Representatives has postponed its national security summit scheduled to hold from Monday, May 24, 2021, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers and men that died as a result of air mishap on Friday.

“The security summit will now kick off on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

“The House shares in the grief and sorrow of the families of the late top military officers and prayed that the Almighty God will grant them eternal rest.

“It should be noted that the postponement became necessary as the late Army Chief was one of the major stakeholders that would have taken part in the summit.

“The House regrets any inconvenience the postponement may cause invited guests.”