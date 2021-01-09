A Pastor with the House on The Rock, Adeyinka Akinbami, has died of COVID-19.

The church’s Senior Pastor, Paul Adefarasin, announced the death of the 61-year-old pastor on Saturday in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

Adefarasin tweeted: “Yesterday, I received the rude and shocking news of someone deeply dear to me and all of the HOTR family. The passing of Pastor Yinka Akinbami has become most painful because if there truly were good men, he was certainly one. To my brother, sleep well till we meet to part no more

“Family, kindly allow me to solicit your intercession for his dear wife of over 30 years; Pastor Tolu, his children, his children-in-law, and grandchildren. We can only at best imagine how much pain they are feeling. We share the pain of his loss but they will feel it a lot more.

“It’s important to remind the community about the deadly nature of the Covid-19 and its mutant virus strains. Please do your part by following all the recommended precautions. That way, you are able to protect yourself and others who become proximal to you. God bless and keep us all.”