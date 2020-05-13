The House of Representatives has urged the National Centre for Disease Control to critically evaluate Susan Idoko-Okpe, a lady held in an isolation centre in Benue, with a view to discharging her.

This was sequel to an unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Public Importance by Rep. Blessing Onuh (APGA-Benue) at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Moving the motion earlier, Onuh said that 56-year-old Idoko-Okpe, an indigene of Benue State, flew into the country on March 22 from the UK.

The lawmaker said the lady, who is also a UK citizen, flew into Nigeria to attend her mother’s burial in Benue State.

According to her, Idoko-Okpe unfortunately got quarantined by the government over COVID-19 suspicion, and results of tests carried out on her were full of discrepancies.

Onuh said the lady had a long flight from UK and must have suffered jet lag, which gave rise to some symptoms she exhibited on arrival.

She said jet lag was a common occurrence, which necessitated her presentation to the cottage hospital, where she was first managed.

She said: “The details of this Mrs. Susan ldoko-Okpe Nee Lawani is not consistent with that of the lady who was referred from Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, Abuja.

“The personal information on the laboratory result from the NCDC did not also tally with her personal details.

“COVID-19 is real, but not a death sentence or a yardstick for discrimination and human rights infringement or violation, so her case should not be different.”

She said Idoko-Okpe, who was bereaved, was beginning to deteriorate psychologically and already having suicidal thoughts.

According to Onuh, this was worsened by the fact that she had been in isolation for about 50 days without any form of treatment.

The legislator said the test result given to her was questionable as it did not carry her correct information and was given verbally.

Onuh alleged that the lady had been forced to take treatment for COVID-19 even in her asymptomatic state.

The House urged the NCDC to carry out quality contact tracing and encourage persons who were asymptomatic to go for proper clinical evaluation and management.

The lawmakers called for prompt release of patients or those in isolation centres when they returned to their pre-morbid state, while stigmatisation, inhumane treatment and violation of human rights should be discouraged.