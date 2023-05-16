House of Reps Speakership: My achievements speak for me — Gagdi

An aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, Rep Yusuf Gagdi, has said that his achievements in the last four years speak volume to his aspiration.

The re-elected representative of Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency therefore made available the achievements.

The achievements, collated into a magazine format, was presented to the public when Gagdi formally pronounced his ambition two weeks ago in Abuja.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, who is from the North Central, said it was the turn of the geopolitical zone to produce the Speaker of the House.

He said with the legislative experience he has gathered in the last four years and as a former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, he has the capacity to steer the House of Representatives successfully.

The member of the All Progressives Congress was born on November 5, 1980.