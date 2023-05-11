House of Reps Speakership: Aspirants unite against APC zoning

Some aspirants vying for the 10th House of Representatives Speaker have united against zoning by the All Progressives Congress, with a resolve to contest the seat.

The leading aspirants resolved to defy the APC’s National Working Committee zoning after a meeting in Abuja.

The move is coming against the backdrop of the zoning of the speaker and the deputy speaker by the National Working Committee of the APC on Monday.

The party had zoned the speaker to the North West with the choice of Rep. Tajudeen Abbas (APC-Kaduna) and deputy speaker’s slot to the South East with the choice of Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia)

Betara had accused the incumbent Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, of sponsoring Abbas, whom he described as unpopular in the hHouse against other aspirants in the race.

According to Betara, Gbajabiamila nominated Abbas outside of himself; the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase; House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; Yusuf Gagdi; and other leading aspirants.

He said: “If today, the Deputy Speaker of the House is contesting, the Chairman of Appropriation is contesting, the Majority Leader is contesting, then who is closer to the speaker?

“Gbajabiamila picked somebody that most members of the 9th assembly do not know.”

Gagdi, another contestant, said members had the prerogative to choose their leader, adding that it would be unjust that the party jettisoned the North Central which gave the party a huge vote.