House of Reps set up committee to investigate Plateau killings

The House of Representatives has set up an eight-man ad hoc committee to be chaired by Rep. Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa) to investigate the recent killings in Wase, Plateau State.

This followed the adoption of a motion on matter of urgent public importance by Rep. Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker.

Wase brought the motion before the House on Tuesday in Abuja.

The House gave the committee two weeks to investigate the matter and report back its findings.

Moving the motion, Wase stated that suspected bandits had set up camps in forests around the area, attacking, kidnapping and killing innocent people in the communities.

He said that several bandits had relocated to the forests around Wase Federal Constituency through Bauchi and Taraba State.

He said: “On December 11, bandits attacked Pinau Village in Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau killing several people and injuring many.”

Wase, however, commended security agencies in Plateau State for their quick intervention and arrest of over 10 suspects linked to the attack.

The House, thereafter, urged the Ministry of Defence to initiate a coordinated Joint Security Operation within Wase Federal Constituency and adjoining towns located in Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Nasarawa States.

This, according to the House, was to flush out the bandits and prevent them from escaping to other states.

It also urged the Chief of Air Staff to collaborate with the Chief of Army Staff to provide aerial surveillance and support to flush out bandits from their hideouts and camps in the area.