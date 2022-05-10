House of Reps reconvenes for an emergency plenary  

The House of Representatives has announced plans to reconvene for an emergency plenary session, Wednesday this week.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the House Clerk, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria Esq, revealing the reconvene was to conduct an emergency plenary session.

The statement read in part: “This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby reconvenes for an emergency plenary session tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th May, 2022 at 11:00am.

“This session has become necessary especially to amend a fundamental error in the Electoral Act.

“The House regrets this short notice and implores all Members to be present”.