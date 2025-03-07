House of Reps passes Federal Medical Centre Ilesha bill

The House of Representatives has received the report of the Health Committee on the establishment of the Federal medical Centre, Ilesa, Osun State.
The Eagle Online is reporting that the bill was presented by the representative of Ijesha South Federal Constituency, Hon. Sanya Omirin.
The presentation of the report of the Committee on Health on Thursday is a major step towards the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Osun State
The bill, which was presented at the House of Representatives by Omirin on October 28, 2024, had its second reading on January 14, 2025.
- Attack by NAF on IKEDC: Electricity workers threaten strik
- I used personal funds to supplement allocations – Ex-minister Kennedy-Ohanenye speaks amid EFCC probe
- Nigeria, UK strengthen partnership on cybersecurity
- Nigeria’s CNG capacity rises as Atlas Copco expands operations
- MRA seeks empowerment of female journalists to play more prominent roles
The bill, which now awaits presidential assent, is going to solve the medical needs of the people of Ijesa South and its environs, if signed by President Bola Tinubu.
This bill, when assented to, will give the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa an autonomous status, which will enhance better funding and accelerate medical deliveries.
END.