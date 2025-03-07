House of Reps passes Federal Medical Centre Ilesha bill

The House of Representatives has received the report of the Health Committee on the establishment of the Federal medical Centre, Ilesa, Osun State.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the bill was presented by the representative of Ijesha South Federal Constituency, Hon. Sanya Omirin.

The presentation of the report of the Committee on Health on Thursday is a major step towards the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre in Osun State

The bill, which was presented at the House of Representatives by Omirin on October 28, 2024, had its second reading on January 14, 2025.

The bill, which now awaits presidential assent, is going to solve the medical needs of the people of Ijesa South and its environs, if signed by President Bola Tinubu.

This bill, when assented to, will give the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa an autonomous status, which will enhance better funding and accelerate medical deliveries.

