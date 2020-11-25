A member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Sani Umar Dangaladima, on Wednesday appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja having been summoned on Tuesday over the disappearance of Faisal Maina, who is said to have jumped bail.

The legislator had stood surety for Faisal, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on money laundering charges.

Faisal is a son of a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, who is also facing separate charges of money laundering involving about N2 billion before the same court.

Maina was also said to have jumped bail, leading to Senator Ali Ndume being ordered detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre until he is able to meet the bail bond.

The judge, Justice Okon Abang, who is presiding over the two cases, had revoked the bail granted the father and the son, ordered their arrest and directed that their trials would proceed in absentia.