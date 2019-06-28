Rep. Yusuf Yakub (APC-Adamawa) on Thursday commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Mele Kyari as the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

Yakub, who represents Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency, stated this in a statement by Nkem Anyata-Lafia, his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, in Abuja.

The lawmaker said it is particularly gratifying to note that the new GMD’s appointment came at a time when the nation is aiming at succeeding with the help of honest and resourceful men and women like Kyari.

He described the new GMD as “a man of character and true professional in his field, whose expertise and experience garnered over three decades in the oil and gas field will contribute immensely to Buhari’s vision of pushing the nation’s economy to his administration’s Next Level and to the frontiers of national affluence.”

The lawmaker expressed confidence that Kyari would succeed in his new task as he had done in his previous positions.

“I trust that you would bring to bear the sound expertise garnered over the past three decades in your field to contribute to Mr President’s vision,” he said.

NAN reports that Kyari, on June 27, 2019 was appointed by the President as the new GMD of the NNPC to replace Maikanti Baru, whose tenure expires in October.