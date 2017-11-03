House of Reps erupt in protest over proposed 2018 Budget presentation by Buhari

There was uproar in the House of Representatives on Thursday as members protested over the request by President Muhammadu Buhari to present the estimates of the 2018 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President had in a letter to the House, which was read by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, requested to present the estimates to a joint sitting of the National Assembly on November 7.

But before Dogara had hardly completed reading the letter, the lawmakers started protesting.

Their grouse was about the implementation of the 2017 budget.

Dogara told his colleagues: “Honourable colleagues, unfortunately, the constitution does not provide that we can refuse to receive the budget estimates.”