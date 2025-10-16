House of Reps delegates visit LASU over admission racketeering

The delegates of the House of Representatives have visited the Lagos State University to discuss measures to curb certificate and admission racketeering in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The meeting was held at the Vice-Chancellor’s Conference Room, according to the statement shared via the university’s official social media platforms on Thursday in Lagos.

“LASU management received members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Certificate Racketeering.

The delegation which was led by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata, included Hon. Iliyasu Aliyin, Hon. Yusuf Kure, Hon. Rabiu Yusuf, Esq., Hon. Adams Ogene, and Hon. Faud Laguda.

“The visit, held at the VC’s Conference Room, sought to interface with the university management on measures adopted to curb certificate and admission racketeering in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“The VC, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Prof. Oseni Afisi,” the statement read.

Olatunji-Bello welcomed the lawmakers and expressed appreciation for their efforts in sanitising Nigeria’s education system.

She noted that while certificate racketeering remained a national challenge, LASU had distinguished itself through its fully digitalised academic processes, from admission to graduation.

This, she said, made manipulation or falsification of records virtually impossible.

She added that every process from admission, registration, assessment, and certificate issuance, was transparent and automated.

She said the certificates were with a unique QR code that allowed instant verification anywhere in the world.

This, she said, guaranteed authenticity and eliminates the possibility of forgery.

She disclosed that the accreditation exercise from 2023 to date recorded an impressive 98 percent success rate.

She reflected to the institution’s adherence to best academic and administrative standards.

Supporting the VC’s remarks was the Deputy VC Administration, Prof. Oluwatoyin Enikuomehin, who highlighted LASU’s mandatory use of National Identification Number in student registration.

He described it as an additional layer of identity verification.

He added that the university’s integration with the National Youth Service Corps portal ensured that only verified graduates are processed for certificate issuance.

The members of the Ad-hoc Committee commended LASU for setting a benchmark in transparency and innovation within the education sector.

They applauded the university’s cutting-edge verification system and robust digital frameworks, describing LASU as “a model for other Nigerian institutions and one of the most credible universities in West Africa.”

The chairman of the committee, Fulata lauded LASU’s leadership and reaffirmed the House’s commitment to eradicating certificate racketeering across the nation.

He called for continuous collaboration between the National Assembly and LASU in promoting accountability and technological advancement in higher education.

To demonstrate confidence in LASU’s system, the Committee conducted a live test of a sample certificate, which was successfully verified through the university’s QR authentication platform.

Other top officials present included the University Bursar, Said Babatunde, represented by the Deputy Bursar, Budget and Budgetry Control, Adekunle Odunlami, among others.